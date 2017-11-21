Garstang Ladies’ lesson to University students

A Garstang Ladies Hockey Club seconds side, featuring five junior players, fought back well in the second half to defeat Lancaster University’s firsts 4-3 last weekend.

After an initial Garstang attack, Lancaster’s students applied pressure and forced them onto the back foot.

Lancaster won three penalty corners in the first nine minutes and good work from Kathryn Watson, Steph Roe, man-of-the-match Charlotte Willis, Georgie Hampson and keeper Elaine Higginson prevented the students from cashing in.

The Garstang forwards were surprisingly quiet and it took Grace McGarvey’s efforts to awaken them.

She won Garstang their first penalty corner on 12 minutes which saw Kathryn Watson fire a shot wide.

Garstang’s attackers began to build up their game with Summer Muirhead breaking loose along with Megan Coar, who came close to scoring.

Willis made a last-gasp clearance to prevent Lancaster from scoring but the University broke the deadlock when Higginson made a save, only for the loose ball to be scrambled home.

A breakaway goal then doubled Lancaster’s lead on 24 minutes before Garstang came back strongly and forced the University keeper to fend off three good shots.

Muirhead, however, was not to be denied and halved the deficit after McGarvey’s shot was parried.

The last four minutes of the half saw the Garstang forwards dominating and, for the first time, the University were fully on the back foot but held out to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Garstang came out far more strongly in the second half with Hampson playing further forward and supplying good ball.

Roe cleared a Lancaster penalty corner before Garstang levelled.

McGarvey won a penalty corner and Watson mishit a shot from the top of the ‘D’, only for the bouncing ball to find the net.

Eighteen minutes into the half and Garstang went ahead when Megan Coar broke and sent a shot towards goal.

The Lancaster keeper parried the ball but it bounced forward and a well placed Mel Gee pounced to make it 3-2.

Two minutes later and Coar stole the ball from a defender at the top of the University ‘D’ and supplied Muirhead, who scored her second goal.

However, Garstang went to sleep defensively and saw the University score on a good break.

There was still time for Willis to snuff out one final University break before Garstang claimed victory.