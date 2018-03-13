Garstang Ladies see off Lancaster and Morecambe

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s seconds kept up the pressure on leaders Preston with a 3-0 win against Lancaster and Morecambe.

Earlier in the season, Lancaster and Morecambe had beaten Garstang 2-0 so this game was viewed with some concern.

Garstang were under some pressure in the first few minutes but, just as their fans were getting jittery, they broke upfield and won a first penalty corner.

Both teams were missing the ball and sending wayward passes following the snow-imposed break but it was Garstang who settled first to achieve a degree of ascendancy they never really lost.

However, Lancaster and Morecambe won an 11th minute penalty corner with Jem Hampson clearing off the line.

Another Garstang penalty corner nine minutes later led to the first goal as Katherine Watson and Hannah Crawshay exchanged passes for Watson to finish strongly.

The second goal came when Summer Muirhead got away from her marker and sent a raised shot to the keeper’s right side to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The second half started with the Garstang defence dominating and supplying good ball to the forwards as they broke at pace and launched attacks at a packed defence.

The scoring was completed when a penalty corner was saved but Garstang widened the play and Megan Coar made a neat deflection into the net.

There was also success for the thirds who defeated Leyland and Chorley’s seconds 5-0.