Garstang Ladies suffer Devas defeat

While most mothers were pampered by their offspring at the weekend, a few Garstang mothers donned their shirts as Garstang Ladies lost 15-0 against Chester Devas.

Unfortunately, Chester got off to a flying start and scored a try in the first minute.

Garstang returned with some fantastic handling and kept possession but they were twice held up during a lengthy spell in the Chester 10-metre area.

The second half started with Chester scoring another try to lead 10-0 as they spent a good chunk of the period in Garstang’s 22.

Some exceptional defence kept the Garstang heads above water as their defensive line was strong.

However, it creaked once more as Chester went over for a third try to complete the scoring.

Garstang RUFC’s first XV return to action on Saturday after having had a blank weekend last time out.

They are in action against Oxton Parkonians (3pm), having had the day off last weekend because of an odd number of teams in their division.

With teams around them winning they slipped into fourth place in the table, albeit with a game in hand.

With such a truncated league there is very little margin for error and on Saturday the team will be looking to maintain their winning ways and keep the pressure on the teams around them.

The Blues are also at home against Bolton thirds, having beaten Colne and Nelson 48-7 last Saturday to move into fourth place.

On Sunday, the senior colts secured a very impressive 34-21 victory over Fleetwood.

Alistair Howard, Lewis Pattinson, Lewis Williams, Robert Harry, Matthew Crocker and Owen Bendall all got tries for Garstang.

Coach Bert Cross said “This was a very hard game against a very tough Fleetwood side but the lads played well and deservedly got the victory.

“Well done to all who played.”