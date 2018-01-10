Garstang RUFC close in on league title

Garstang RUFC effectively wrapped up the North Lancs/Cheshire Three title after last Saturday’s 33-15 defeat of Bury.

As the league contains just eight teams, the first phase of the season sees each team play each other home and away across 14 fixtures.

At this stage the top four split off to form a new league which joins up into a new league with the South Lancs/Cheshire Three leaders with promotion being the prize.

So, although no prizes are handed out at this stage, Garstang can take a great deal of satisfaction at winning the Three North league in the first leg of a quest for the treble.

With a prize at stake, Garstang put together a very strong squad for the game and they never doubted that they would get the job done.

A convincing first-half performance saw Garstang score three tries through Sam Tomlinson, Adam Nickson and Joel Dugdale.

Bury only had a penalty for the efforts so the score was 15-3 to Garstang at the interval.

Bury briefly threatened in the second period, and when they scored their first try, they were in touching distance at 8-15.

However, Lawson Whittaker then scored to stretch Garstang’s lead out to 22-8.

Bury bounced back with another converted try but Garstang got the job done as Gavin Barton and Charlie Clark both went over to give the team a comfortable 33-15 win.

In theory North Manchester, who have four games to play and are 20 points behind Garstang, could overhaul them but given the huge points difference between the sides, it is almost impossible.

Garstang now have three league games to go before the league splits, the first of which is on Saturday at Hudson Park against Ashton-under-Lyne (2.15pm).