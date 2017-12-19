Garstang runners join the country set

Garstang Running Club brought down the curtain on their 2017 programme with the Mid Lancashire Cross Country Running League meeting at Leigh.

The facilities for runners at Leigh are first class and this was much appreciated by the competitors who braved ice, bitterly cold winds, and an interesting and muddy course.

Six ladies and five men competed on the day for the Garstang club.

There were 137 runners in the ladies’ race which was run over a distance of about 8K.

First in for Garstang was Claire Godfrey, who was 55th followed by the rapidly improving Elizabeth Anderson in 85th place.

Next up was Mary Hewitt in 109th place, who had Sheena Cottam right on her tail in 110th.

Very close behind them was Sarah Hall in 116th, followed by Julia Patefield in 120th place.

The ladies had two senior teams which finished 22nd and 31st, a Veteran 35 team which came home 15th and a Veteran 45 team which ended in 11th place.

The senior men’s race, which was about 10K, attracted an entry of 231 runners.

While the men did not have a team the Garstang runners acquitted themselves well.

First in for Garstang was Simon Gora in 93rd place, followed by Alan Stewart in 135th, Mike Vinegrad (148th), James Cornall (188th) and Graham Hobson (211th).

The runners will now embark on a break for Christmas before racing resumes at Burnley on Saturday, January 13.

New members are always welcome to join the club, which meets every Tuesday at Garstang Sports Club (7pm).