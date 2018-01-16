Garstang’s returning runners impress

Seven members from Garstang Running Club made the trip to Burnley’s Towneley Park as the Mid-Lancashire Cross Country League reconvened after Christmas last Saturday.

After a reasonably long dry spell, the course was not as muddy as usual although the going was heavy still.

There was a good field of 157 runners in the ladies’ race of about 6K.

First in for Garstang was Danielle Burrows, who finished an excellent 38th.

She was followed by the improving Claire Godfrey in 69th position with Sheena Cottam next up in 111th, thus reversing the order from the race at Leigh by beating Mary Hewitt who was 131st.

Those results were enough for the ladies’ senior team to finish 21st.

The senior men’s race, which was about 10K long, attracted an entry of 235 runners.

While the men did not have a team the Garstang runners acquitted themselves well.

First in for Garstang was Simon Gora in 82nd place, who has shown a consistent improvement as the season has progressed.

Next up was Geoff Lyons in 190th place with Paul Smith in 220nd.

There is now a break of five weeks before the next race at Ryelands Park in Lancaster on Saturday, February 17.