Garstang’s seconds put in a first-class performance

Garstang Hockey Club’s seconds showed their true potential after a run of bad form and ill fortune with a 7-0 win against Pendle’s thirds at the Academy on Saturday.

Garstang started off with good movement and passing, quickly dominating with their greater pace, passing and stick skills.

Abbie Mason fired a high shot off target after only five minutes as Pendle had no answer to Evie Turner’s pace.

She was soon supplying good crosses to Josie Guthrie and Hannah Crawshay, who was back from a long-term injury.

Garstang skipper Steph Roe was close to scoring from a penalty corner before repeated penalty corners saw new player Robyn Briggs twice strike the keeper’s pads.

Minutes later, however, and Crawshay opened the scoring with a lifted flick just inside the right post.

Briggs scored her first goal for the club with a pinpoint shot on 22 minutes before Roe turned an ankle and had to leave the pitch in considerable pain.

On 26 minutes the newly-established powerful partnership of Crawshay and Guthrie came close to another goal, while defenders Charlotte Willis and Gemma Hampson started to drive hard up the pitch in support of the forwards.

It was a superb pass from Willis to Guthrie on the left post that netted Garstang’s third after a good break by Hampson.

Garstang piled on the pressure in the second half and it was a break from Lydia Williamson, which led to another goal for Guthrie and a 4-0 lead.

Pendle bravely held their line for nearly 20 minutes with their coach, Anne-Marie Lambert, called into action.

However, Hampson hammered home a shot from a penalty corner and followed that up with another six minutes later.

The scoring was completed towards the end of the game when Williamson netted a well deserved goal to make it 7-0 at full-time.