IN PICTURES: Galloping all the way around Garstang for a good cause

The club secretary of Garstang running club has given a huge thank you to all those that took part in the annual Garstang Gallop.

The yearly charity race took place on Sunday in aid of Addison’s Disease, an autoimmune condition which affects the adrenal glands above the kidneys.

Runners including Craig Peart (no 164), Johnathon Salisbury (no 171), and Matt Yates (no 127)

The condition was chosen in support of club secretary Amie McAvoy’s partner, Jack Billingham, who suffers from the condition.

Taking to social media, Amie said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up today to run the Gallop. What a beautiful day for it too.

“Thank you for supporting this year’s event, and charity for Addisons. I will keep you posted on the profits made.”

Amie added: “Fortunately [Addisons] hasn’t stopped Jack running and last year he took part in nine races including Ironman Dubai, then the Yorkshire Three Peaks, a half marathon in Lanzarote and Brussels.

Runners including Gemma Hulme (no 54) and Julie Merrill (no 77).

“All race profits from the Gallop will go to the charity which provides support for families with members suffering from this condition brought about by the failure of the adrenal glands.”

A total of 147 runners finished the seven mile dash.

The winner of the race was Joseph Monk from Lancaster University running club with a time of 37 minutes and 28 seconds.

The first women to cross the line was Pauline Powell of Blackburn Harriers, finishing seventh with a time of 43 minutes and seven seconds.