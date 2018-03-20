Ladies’ 4ths net vital only goal of the game

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club 4ths were winners against Lancaster and Morecambe 3rds by the only goal.

A reshuffled Reds team made the most of the speed on the wings of Holly Swarbrick and Evie Parkinson.

The midfield three Caitlin Ball, Orla McShannon and Tilly Brown were working hard primarily to keep warm. After 18 minutes a well worked penalty corner nearly saw Parkinson’s effort deflected away at the post.

She was no’t to be denied for long for on 25 minutes she outwitted her marker went one on one with the keeper and coolly slotted home to give Garstang a well-deserved lead.

In the second half the Reds’ defence looked very secure, Mia Strickland and Eva Sturzaker, having stints at both right and left full-back looking comfortable in both roles.

The game was seen out comfortably, attributable to Garstang’s commitment and desire on a freezing day.

Other results: Liverpool Sefton 1 Garstang 1sts 4; Longridge 2nds 1 Garstang 2nds 1; Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Ladies 2nds 1 Garstang 3rds 2.