Match report: Garstang RUFC 23 Eagle 10

South Lancs and Cheshire

When these two sides met earlier in the season, Charlie Clark put in a superb kicking performance as he slotted six penalty goals in an 18-12 win.

However, he was absent on Saturday but his replacement, Kieran Davies, slotted in from full-back.

He put in a kicking performance that Clark would have been proud of and a running, tryscoring display that he could only dream of.

With Eagle having closed the gap to eight points at the top of the table they knew that they had an opportunity to put some pressure on Garstang.

Early on Garstang challenged the opposition line but they were unable to get on the scoreboard.

This told midway through the half when Eagle got a penalty within range which they slotted over to take the lead.

Garstang came back strongly and were soon awarded a penalty of their own with Davies slotted over to level the scores at 3-3.

Following this Eagle had their best period of the game as they managed to put in a period of sustained pressure on the Garstang line.

The defence was sensational, as it has been all season, to keep them at bay but eventually the sheer volume of pressure told and Eagle scored under the posts to lead 10-3.

From the restart Garstang hit straight back with an expansive move which almost saw them go over in the corner.

They were stopped just short but the ball was worked back inside and then out wide again for Davies to squeeze in at the corner.

He then got up and slotted a great kick from the touchline to level the scores at the interval (10-10).

Garstang had welcomed back a trio of veterans for the game and Graeme Slater was introduced to the fray at half-time to join Richard Orr and Ainsley Pye.

With the fresh legs and experience Garstang started to gain a stranglehold on the game and they completely dominated possession and territory in the second period.

A score wasn’t immediately forthcoming but inevitably it did come 15 minutes into the half.

Garstang had pummelled the line with some hard runs, particularly from Lawson Whittaker, Gavin Barton and Luke Richmond.

However, it took a bit of subtlety to breach the defence, as Barton put in a cross kick which Ian Makinson caught at full stretch before diving over.

Shortly afterwards another penalty was given, which Davies slotted over to give Garstang a bit of breathing space at 18-10.

With a few minutes to go the ball was kicked through and Joel Dugdale got his fingertips on the ball to dot down for a try in the corner.

However, the referee was a fair distance away and decided he could not award the try, even though the touch judge had kept his flag down.

Garstang were not to be denied though, and with time almost up, they got the try that sealed the win.

Man-of-the-match Richmond made another break and, having got through the line, he kicked through.

Davies won the foot race to slide over and score the try, giving him 18 points on the day.