New sponsors can help to leave no Stone unturned

A Garstang golfer is appealing for sponsors to step forward after he earned the right to play overseas.

Adam Stone, has qualified to play a number of events on the PGA Latinoamerica Tour.

The 22-year-old played four rounds at the Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach resort in Mazatlan, Mexico; one of four venues for qualifying school.

Two rounds of 72 and two more of 70 earned Stone initial ‘conditional’ status.

“Those four rounds left me in 34th place overall,” he explained.

“The way it works is the top 11 earned full status for the first half of the season and then the next 24 have conditional status.

“That means we’re members of the Tour but have no guaranteed playing status; it depends on how many people enter.

“If you finish in the top 20 in an event then it means you don’t have to qualify for the next one.”

A former Lancaster Grammar School pupil, Stone has already missed one tournament in Guatemala last week and another in Mexico this week while his visa is being processed.

The plan is, however, for him to obtain a visa and then fly out to Argentina next month to try and play at Cordoba Golf Club in Argentina from April 12-15.

Having graduated from university in California, Stone – who turned professional in 2017 and won the Northern California PGA Open – has an arduous route ahead in 2018.

As well as Guatemala, Mexico and Argentina, events are also taking place in Jamaica, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.

For good measure, he will also be travelling back to the UK to compete in qualifying for the Open Championship, having missed out in final qualifying for 2017.

That’s where the sponsorship comes in as an exotic itinerary also brings many costs.

“It’s going to cost me to play in everything I want to,” Stone said.

“The season comprises 18 events and I’m hoping to play as many as I can; there will be the flying, the hotels, things like that and it’ll work out at around £50,000.

“It’s pretty expensive but the returns can be good; the guy who won the money list last year won £120,000.

“I’ve been helped out so far by Conciergie.io who are one of my sponsors, while I’d also like to thank my swing coach, Ryan Done at Heysham Golf Club, everyone at Lancaster Golf Club and the people at Acresfield who prepared a fitness programme for me.”

A business plan is available to would-be sponsors; anyone interested can email aestonegolf@gmail.com