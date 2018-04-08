Preston weightlifter Sarah Davies wins silver at Commonwealth Games

Sarah Davies won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women’s 69kg weightlifting.

The 25-year-old was in a four-way tie for bronze at the halfway stage after posting 95kg in the snatch.

She went close with a personal best attempt of 128kg in the clean and jerk before finishing on 217kg, five off Punam Yadav of India, who won gold. Apolonia Vaivai of Fiji took bronze.

“I am overwhelmed. I’m speechless. My best ever in competition was 121kg so to get close to that was great,” Davies said.

“The crowd were amazing and I was nearly there and it was millimetres really. For me this wasn’t my weight class originally so to medal in this category is amazing.”