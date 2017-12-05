Reasons to be cheerful for Garstang hockey ladies

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s third team drew 2-2 when they met Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern (CBN) on Saturday.

Sitting bottom of Lancashire Central Division One, Garstang were boosted by the return of Catherine Godbold after a six-year absence against a CBN side lying fourth in the table.

They started brightly with Alice Noble putting a good shot across the CBN goalmouth before Godbold sent a reverse stick flick wide of the target.

Garstang earned their first penalty corner on seven minutes which ended with Godbold striking a powerful shot past the keeper to open the scoring.

She almost scored a second from another penalty corner but, on this occasion, the ball went past the upright.

Despite all their good work, Garstang were pegged back when CBN scored a good goal on the break after 24 minutes to leave the scores level at half-time.

Garstang began the second half well and, only two minutes in, they retook the lead as Noble found Harriet Price, who sent the ball just inside the left post to make it 2-1.

They came close to extending that lead before a midfield battle ensued with CBN showing their experience against Garstang’s younger players.

CBN gradually established some dominance and began to break down the Garstang team.

Their pressure told on 27 minutes when a penalty corner was scrambled home to level the scores once more at 2-2.

However, CBN seemed to tire and it was Garstang on the attack in the final five minutes with Godbold’s late effort deflected by the keeper as honours ended even.