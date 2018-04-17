The final countdown to Garstang's first ever colour dash is on

The countdown to the first ever Garstang Colour Dash this weekend is now on!

More than 300 people have so far signed up to take part in the 5km-long fun run around town, with a potential to raise in excess of £10,000 for St John’s Hospice, according to race organisers.

St John's Hospice Community Fundraiser Karen Crossley, Lisa Lodge of Vincents Solicitors, Richard Fisher of Garstang and Over Wyre Rotary Club, and St John's Fundraising Manager Jo Humphrey.

Staff from Vincents Solicitors, which is headline sponsor for the event, have been out and about encouraging local businesses to get involved.

Lisa Lodge, head of Vincents’ Garstang branch, also hosted a coffee morning at Booths supermarket to provide more information.

She said: “This is such a great community which is so supportive of events in the town.

“We’ve had lovely, positive comments from everyone about the Colour Dash and there’s a real buzz.

“I’m so delighted with how our colleagues in the businesses community have shown their support in all sorts of ways, everyone is really coming together to make this event a fabulous success.”

Jo Humphrey, fundraising manager from St John’s Hospice, added: “We have been bowled over by the response to this event, the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“To have 300 already signed up for the first event is more than we could have hoped, and we usually see a last minute rush so would expect there to be even more at the final count.

“It’s also heartwarming how many local businesses and community groups have pledged their support, without their help we simply couldn’t achieve so much or our patients and their families.”

The Colour Dash is on Sunday. Registration is from 11am and the race starts at noon from Cherestanc Square outside Booths and follow a 5km route across the river, around Greenhalgh Castle and back to the starting point.