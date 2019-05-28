Brothers bowl Garstang CC to T20 success on Sunday

Michael and Ian Walling led the way as Garstang CC claimed a 50-run win in Sunday’s Readers T20 group stage match against Fulwood and Broughton.

They took six wickets between them to dismiss their opponents for fewer than 100 runs when the two teams met at Highfield.

Garstang had elected to bat first, only to lose Michael Walling (1) and Mark Walling (4) with Dominic Jackson doing the damage on his way to figures of 2-20 from three overs.

Punit Bisht and Michael Wellings regrouped, making 42 and 45 respectively before falling to Lewis Dingle and Matthew Hurst.

Hurst’s dismisal of Wellings was one of his three wickets on the day at a cost of 26 runs from four overs.

He also sent back Danny Gilbert (20) as well as seeing off Dan Curwen (5).

Fulwood and Broughton shared the overs around among their bowlers with Matthew Smith dismissing Ian Walling without scoring, while Simon Kerrigan got the better of Matthew Crowther (12).

Travis Pieters (1) and Parwez Khan Ahmadzai (4) were both run out as Garstang were dismissed for 149 with one ball of their 20 overs left.

In reply, Pieters picked up the early wicket of Kerrigan (5), while Gilbert dismissed Euan Fletcher (17) and Matthew Smith (11).

Ahmadzai also got in on the act with the wicket of skipper Mark Smith (5) as well as the crucial scalp of Charlie Rossiter for an innings-high 37 as he ended with 2-16.

From there, the Fulwood and Broughton reply collapsed as their lower order was blown away.

Michael Walling ran through the card on his way to claiming figures of 4-25 from his four overs.

He dismissed Sam Berry (11) while Dingle, Jackson and Arbab Munir all fell without scoring.

It was left to Ian Walling to wrap up victory when he sent back last man Hurst (3) to finish with 2-14.

Jon Fenton was left on three not out with Fulwood and Broughton eventually all out for 95 with 14 balls remaining.