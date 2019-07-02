Clinical victory keeps Garstang CC hot on the leaders’ heels

Garstang moved into third in the Northern Premier Cricket League thanks to a seven-wicket win against Fulwood and Broughton at the weekend.

Mark Walling’s players were inspired by Indian professional Punit Bisht, who struck a century in helping them to chase down Fulwood and Broughton’s score.

The win – and 15 points – mean they are only five points behind leaders Leyland at the midway point of the 2019 season.

Having chosen to bat first at the Riverside, Fulwood and Broughton saw runs come from all of their batsmen in reaching 191-4 from their 50 overs.

Skipper Mark Smith was run out by Travis Pieters for 21 with the same player also taking the wicket of Simon Kerrigan (12).

Bisht picked up the wicket of Charlie Rossiter for 17 as he fell victim to a flying catch from Dan Curwen.

It was Matthew Smith who provided the backbone of the Fulwood and Broughton innings, top-scoring with 70 before he was caught by Mark Walling off the bowling of Ian Walling.

Euan Fletcher chipped with an undefeated 33, while Rob Dingle was 27 not out at the close of the Fulwood and Broughton innings.

In reply, Garstang enjoyed a less than perfect start with openers Michael Walling and Michael Wellings both dismissed cheaply.

The former was caught by Mark Smith off Lewis Dingle (2) with Wellings then bowled by Dominic Jackson (7).

Mark Walling was the third man out, caught by Matthew Smith off Kerrigan for 15 but that was as good as it got for Fulwood and Broughton.

Bisht teamed up with Matthew Crowther to take the game away from Garstang’s opposition.

Bisht led the way, making a fine century to end undefeated on 109.

Crowther was 34 not out as Garstang earned victory by reaching 192-3 in the 43rd over.