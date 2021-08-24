Garstang CC are left frustrated by Saturday's showers

Neither the first nor the second XIs managed to play a full game on Saturday as the rain intervened yet again.

The firsts had been looking to pick up victory against a Fleetwood side sitting at the foot of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Garstang asked their hosts to bat first and saw them reach 173-6 from 43 overs by the time play was brought to a halt.

Danny Gilbert picked up a couple of wickets against Fleetwood Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Danny Gilbert struck early, dismissing openers Joseph David (4) and Charlie Clark (5), before Thomas Speake accounted for Harry McAleer (5).

However, the rest of the Fleetwood top order rallied with a number of decent contributions.

Tom Wilson made 30, Dyllan Matthews 26 and Declan Clerkin 37 before all three fell to Mohammed Yusuf.

Skipper Adam Sharrocks was still there, 47 not out at the close, as Yusuf claimed figures of 3-65, Gilbert 2-45 and Speake 1-19.

It meant both sides took five points, leaving Garstang fifth in the table with three games remaining ahead of the Bank Holiday double-header.

That sees them host Kendal on Saturday and Lancaster on Monday (both 12.30pm).

The seconds were in the midst of an interesting run chase against Blackpool when their game ended early.

Blackpool batted first in a reduced-overs game at the Riverside, where they finished on 119-6 from 34 overs.

Arran Lewin top-scored with 33 as Allan Cook took 4-31 with Ben Woodruff (1-29) and Joe Gibbins (1-29) taking the others.

Garstang’s reply saw them on 56-4 after 14 overs when play ended, Ali Munir picking up 3-26 and Lewin 1-11.

The Sunday first XI played a full game, though they lost by four wickets to Fulwood and Broughton.

Garstang batted first and were all out for 74, Archie Macleod with 4-18.

Fulwood and Broughton eventually reached their target, posting 75-6 with opener Sam Willingale’s 35 proving a crucial knock.