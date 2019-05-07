Garstang CC attack cannot halt Blackpool CC’s centurions’ charge

Garstang CC suffered their first defeat of the 2019 Northern League season after going down by 126 runs against Blackpool on Saturday.

Having seen their opponents choose to bat first, Mark Walling’s players were undone as two Blackpool players scored centuries.

Then, in reply, the Garstang top order was decimated before a late rally ended with them all out midway through the 30th over.

Blackpool’s innings began in confident fashion with openers Ciaran Johnson and Sam Dutton posting a half-century stand for the first wicket.

However, that was to end in spectacular fashion as Ian Walling (3-51) took three wickets in four balls.

First to go was Johnson (14), caught by Michael Walling before Josh Boyne (0) and Craig Brown (0) were both bowled.

Having been 51-0, Blackpool were now 51-3 with Garstang well and truly in the game.

The game, however, was taken away from them by a 180-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Dutton and Lahiru Madashanka.

Both scored 110 with the latter hitting 11 boundaries and six sixes before becoming the first of Danny Gilbert’s two wickets with the score on 231.

The same bowler accounted for Andy Furniss (1) to end with 2-86 and Matt Grindley (0) was run out as Blackpool ended on 242-6, Dutton carrying his bat.

Any hopes Garstang had of victory were ended early in their reply as Madushanka and Grindley did the damage with the ball.

Michael Walling (0), Mark Winstanley (1), Mark Walling (6), Punit Bisht (9) and Dan Curwen (2) were all out cheaply.

The middle and lower order showed some defiance as Matthew Crowther made 16, Naqib Rahman 20 and Gilbert the top score of 34.

Nevertheless, Gilbert’s dismissal saw Garstang all out for 116 with Grindley claimiing figures of 4-44 and Madushanka 3-37.