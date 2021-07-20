Garstang CC attack left frustrated by Longridge CC's lower order

In the end, Mark Walling’s players had to settle for the better of a draw against second-placed Longridge, who saw leaders Blackpool pull further clear at the top.

Having travelled to Newsham, Garstang won the toss, chose to bat first and compiled 297-6 at the close of their 50 overs.

They hadn’t enjoyed an ideal start to their innings with Michael Wellings (18) and Joseph Pearson (1) falling to Will Vause and Matt Greenall respectively.

Punit Bisht struck a century for Garstang on Saturday Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

However, the rest of the batsmen more than made up for their dismissals.

Michael Walling made 78 before being dismissed by Dan Wilson, while skipper Mark Walling added 57 – only to be sent back by Caleb Bradford.

However, it was Punit Bisht who maintained his stellar form with a knock of 106, giving him 448 league runs for the season at an average of almost 75.

Bradford also picked up the wicket of Matt Crowther (10) as he ended with figures of 2-102 from 15 overs.

Greenall collected 1-42, Vause 1-51 and Wilson 1-81 for a Longridge side whose reply began poorly and left them hanging on at 197-9 at the close.

Danny Gilbert accounted for Luke Platt (12), Zac Christie (6) and James Whitehead (0), while Ian Walling sent back Josh Mullin (6) and Kyle Helm (0).

The Longridge recovery was led by Wilson and Thomas Turner as they stood firm against the Garstang attack.

Wilson made it to 85 before he was out to Gilbert, who also dismissed Longridge captain Nick Wilkinson (2).

Turner’s stay ended when he fell to Ian Walling, who then added Greenall (36) to his hault of wickets.

That left Vause and Bradford needing to hang on, which they managed to do as Gilbert took 5-33 and Ian Walling 4-48.

It also meant Garstang claimed 12 points as they sit fourth in the table, two places and five points behind Longridge whose efforts yielded one point.

Garstang are back at the Riverside on Saturday when they welcome a Fulwood and Broughton side sitting ninth in the division.

Twenty-four hours later, Garstang suffered a second defeat in three Readers T20 group games when they went down by 51 runs against Netherfield on Sunday.

The group one leaders made it four wins from four with victory at the Riverside.

Netherfield opted to bat first and posted a good score of 160-9 from their 20 overs.

Despite losing Bradley Earl (0) to Bisht, they saw fellow opener Ben Barrow and Shrikant Mundhe lead the charge.

Skipper Barrow top-scored with 68 and Mundhe added 51 before being dismissed by Michael Walling and Mohammed Yusuf respectively.

The rest of the Netherfield innings was a tale of cheap dismissals with Josh Dixon (10) the only other batter in double figures before he was run out.

Waris Khan accounted for Finlay Richardson (5) and Parwez Khan sent back Lewis Richardson (7).

Ian Walling then ended any hopes of a lower order flourish with the dismissals of Oli Wileman (3), Isaac Medhurst (1) and Reece Irving (1).

That gave him figures of 3-38, while Bisht took 1-15, Waris Khan 1-22, Parwez Khan 1-26, Yusuf 1-30 and Michael Walling 1-31.

However, Garstang’s reply then saw them eventually all out for 109 one ball into the 18th over.

Wellings (6) fell cheaply before Michael Walling (23), Bisht (12), Mark Walling (22), Dan Curwen (10) and Crowther (16) all made starts of varying degrees.

The rest of the line-up subsided with Ian Walling (4), Samuel Hayward (1), Yusuf (1) and Parwez Khan (0) the men dismissed.

Lewis Richardson took the honours with the ball for Netherfield, returning figures of 3-24.

The other wickets fell to Isaac Medhurst (2-17), Irving (2-19), Wileman (1-2) and Matt Jackson (1-33).

Garstang should have been taking part in a double-header on Sunday with another match in the afternoon, only for their game with St Annes to be postponed as a result of Covid-19 issues at the latter.