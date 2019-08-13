Garstang CC batsmen set up Cup win against Kendal

Garstang CC booked their place in the last eight of this year’s Berrys Beds 40-Over Cup with a 34-run win against Kendal.

In a match reduced to 34 overs per side, a solid performance with the bat was the foundation for their success.

After choosing to bat first, Garstang finished their reduced overs with a score of 162-8.

Openers Michael Walling and Michael Wellings set up their total with scores of 33 and 34 respectively.

Skipper Mark Walling added 32 while Matthew Crowther (19), Dan Curwen (12) and Ian Walling (11) also contributed in giving Garstang a decent score to defend.

Having taken 5-25 with the ball, Kendal’s James Price then staged a single-handed attempt to win the match when they batted.

He top-scored with 84 as Kendal were all out for 128 with seven overs remaining.

Saif Vohra (11) was the only other batter making it into double figures as the Garstang attack kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Travis Pieters (3-29) and Punit Bisht (3-27) were Garstang’s leading performers with the ball as they set up a meeting with Fulwood and Broughton.