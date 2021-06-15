Garstang CC bowlers are left frustrated by stubborn Kendal batsmen

Garstang had batted first at Shap Road, where they were all out for 179 before the home side’s reply ended with them on 129-7.

They began solidly with Michael Wellings (26) and Michael Walling (19) putting on 44 for the first wicket before both fell quickly.

Mohammed Yusuf added 19 but the bulk of the runscoring came from Punit Bisht, who hit 70 from 71 deliveries: an innings including 10 fours and a six.

Punit Bisht continued his fine form for Garstang Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

He fell victim to Kuldeep Singh, who led the home attack with figures of 4-27.

Danny Gilbert (15) and Toby Lush (16) also made it into double figures before the Garstang innings ended with four balls remaining of their 50 overs.

Garstang’s efforts in the field began well as Kendal fell to 0-2 and then 36-4.

Ian Walling began the wicket taking, dismissing Chris Miller and Tom Aspinwall in successive deliveries.

Danny Gilbert then accounted for Chalana de Silva (2) and Yusuf saw off Ben Phillips (10).

Darren Nightingale and David Batty began the home side’s recovery, adding 27 before the former became Yusuf’s second wicket for 47.

That left Kendal 63-5 as they began to play out time in the hope of a draw.

Batty and Joseph Dodds put on 36 before Michael Walling picked up the sixth wicket with the score on 99.

He dismissed Batty for 25, an innings which took up 55 deliveries, before Gilbert sent back Harry Lee (8) to leave Kendal 120-7.

They were able to add nine further runs before the close as Dodds ended 23 not out from 86 balls and Richard Park’s four not out took up 28 deliveries.

Gilbert led the Garstang attack with 2-13, Yusuf and Ian Walling both took 2-37, while Michael Walling finished with 1-26.

It leaves Garstang fifth in the table ahead of Saturday’s home game with fourth-placed Morecambe (12.30pm).

The seconds were victorious, seeing off Great Eccleston by 21 runs.

Allan Cook made 56 in Garstang’s 226-8 before Great Eccleston replied with 205-8, Parwez Khan claiming figures of 5-52.

The Sunday first XI also won, dismissing Chorley for 102 before edging home by one wicket on 103-9.