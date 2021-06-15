Garstang CC captain expects Morecambe to be tough opponents this Saturday

This weekend’s opponents are back in the competition for the first time since 2018, when they dropped into the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Having gained promotion at the first time of asking, the pandemic brought a 12-month wait for NPCL action.

However, nine games into the season and they sit fourth in the table with 84 points, four points and one place above Garstang – and Walling is especially impressed with their batting displays.

Garstang CC captain Mark Walling Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

“They have got some good players,” Garstang’s captain said.

“Charlie Swarbrick has got a lot of runs so far this year, as has their professional (Rongsen Jonathan).

“If you’re getting scores of 200-plus, you’re going to win more games than you lose, but if you can take early wickets and get key batsmen out, it can set you up.”

Swarbrick and Jonathan lead the Morecambe run totals for the season so far with 491 and 313 runs, and averages of 61 and 62 respectively.

For their part, Garstang have seen their overseas professional, Punit Bisht, pick up where he left off in 2019.

A knock of 70 in their draw at Kendal last weekend took him to 203 runs from only four innings so far at an average of more than 67.

His arrival might have been delayed because of the pandemic but Bisht is quickly making up for lost time.

Walling said: “He’s started really well and scored lots of runs, it’s good to see him back.

“He’s fitted back into the club, which we didn’t have any concerns about because we were really happy with him and how he went about it in 2019.”