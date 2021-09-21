Garstang CC captain eyes improvements with bat and ball in 2022

Despite a good second half of the campaign, an inconsistent first period meant they ended fifth in the 2021 table.

They were only nine points adrift of second-placed Lancaster but 32 behind champions Blackpool.

Walling said: “When we play well, we are a good side but there are some areas we need to improve.

Ian Walling was Garstang CC's leading wicket taker during the 2021 season Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

“We need to recruit a few players to challenge Blackpool because they are a very good side. There’s quite a big gap between Blackpool and the rest of us.”

Bowling is one of the areas prioritised as Ian Walling (57) led the wicket-taking column, ahead of Danny Gilbert (43) and Mohammed Yusuf (34).

The captain added: “I think we probably need to strengthen our bowling a bit because we have two very good opening bowlers in Ian and Dan.

“They are two of the best in the league but, to be honest, we kind of struggle to take wickets after they’ve done.

“Mohammed Yusuf won’t be here next year either. He was our overseas amateur and we’ll be looking to replace him.

“Taking wickets was one of our weaknesses because we had a lot of teams three or four down but we couldn’t kick on.

“It’s going to be an interesting winter but, internally, there’s things we can improve on.

“I didn’t have a great season with the bat and nor did a couple of the others, so that’s something to improve on for next year as well.”