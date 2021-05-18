Garstang CC captain is happy to survive the showers and a late batting collapse

The match was one of only two Northern Premier Cricket League matches played to a finish after Saturday’s showers played havoc with the fixture list.

While other games were either abandoned without a ball bowled or called off after play began, the Riverside saw more than 80 overs of cricket with Garstang chasing down an amended target for a second win of the season.

Walling said: “It was light rain for the first few hours but I couldn’t believe that hardly anyone else played.

Garstang captain Mark Walling Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photogeaphic Society

“It wasn’t horrendous. It did rain for quite a bit but it was really light, then it would go and we played through it.

“Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t great cricketing weather – especially when you aren’t allowed in the changing rooms!

“Everyone was huddled under any cover they could get but, by being able to play and then winning, we took advantage of the other teams who couldn’t.”

After seeing their visitors post 143-7 in 46 overs, Garstang took victory with a revised run chase of 126-8.

Michael Walling’s 68 not out proved decisive, but, as the captain explained, victory should have been a more straightforward one.

“We made hard work of it,” he acknowledged.

“We needed something like eight runs to win with seven wickets left, but then we lost four or five wickets for three runs.

“I was getting slightly nervous but we managed to get over the line and get the 15 points, which were important.”