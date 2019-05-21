Garstang CC claim a welcome win against Penrith

Garstang earned their first victory in four Northern League games with a win over Penrith on Saturday.

Mark Walling’s players batted first at the Riverside and compiled 226-7 from 50 overs.

They lost the top three relatively cheaply with Mark Winstanley (3), Michael Walling (15) and Mark Walling (18) all dismissed.

However, the next three batters were responsible for setting up Garstang’s eventual total.

Punit Bisht was run out for 41 but there were half-centuries for Dan Curwen (57) and Danny Gilbert (50).

They both fell victim to Jonathon Osborne, who was Penrith’s principal threat with the ball and ended with figures of 3-53.

Michael Wellings (8 not out), Ian Walling (9) and Matthew Crowther (10 not out) pushed up the Garstang score to set their visitors a challenging total for victory.

It was a score that proved well beyond Penrith as Gilbert followed up his batting feats by leading the Garstang attack.

Having got the better of Nick Hodgson (0), he also sent back Nicky Burns (6), Greg Cameron (10) and Asher Hart (0) to leave Penrith up against it.

Opener Zack Reekie and Owen Jones led the Penrith recovery before both werte eventually dismissed.

Macauley Morris (1-33) got the better of Reekie for an innings-high 61, while Jones fell victim to Travis Pieters for 36.

Pieters collected his second wicket in dismissing Samuel Hall (3) to end with figures of 2-31.

It was Gilbert who had the final say, however, picking up the wickets of Greg Hall (7) and Jamie O’Brien (7).

That gave him figures of 6-48 and left Penrith all out for 138, giving Garstang an emphatic victory.