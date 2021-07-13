Garstang CC endure Saturday showers before posting T20 victory

They were up against league leaders Blackpool and saw the day end early after they had batted first and been reduced to 87-7.

After reaching 61-1, they lost six wickets for only 26 runs as Matthew Siddall took 3-12 for the leaders.

One of those wickets was Punit Bisht, who top-scored for Garstang with 27 as both sides claimed five points.

Michael Walling dominated with the bat in Garstang's T20 victory on Sunday Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Nevertheless, they were successful 24 hours later with victory in the league’s T20 competition.

They picked up their first group one win at the second time of asking with a 32-run defeat of Leyland.

Batting first at the Stanning Memorial Ground, Garstang ended their 20 overs with a score of 175-3.

Michael Walling led the charge, hitting five fours and four maximums in his 80 not out from only 57 balls.

Fellow opener Michael Wellings struck 41 for Garstang, who then restricted Leyland to 143-4 in reply.

Iain Critchley made 50 not out and Andrew Makinson 31 but Garstang proved to be comfortable winners.

There was also good news for Garstang’s seconds as they defeated Fleetwood by nine wickets at the Riverside.

Allan Cook (3-27) and Josh Woodhead (3-22) saw the visitors all out for 90 before Garstang replied with 93-1, Tom Wells 42 not out.

The Sunday XI won by the same margin, Liam Painter with 4-12 as Blackpool were 110 all out with Joseph Pearson 50 not out in reply for Garstang.