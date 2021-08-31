Garstang CC enjoy consecutive victories over the Bank Holiday

Mark Walling’s players claimed a 17-run win over Lancaster on Monday, 48 hours after seeing off Kendal by four wickets.

After choosing to bat first against Lancaster, Garstang were shot out for 129 inside 35 overs at the Riverside.

Irfan Qayyum claimed 4-30, Atharva Taide 3-39 and Damar Graham 3-52 with Michael Walling (38) and Danny Gilbert (36) offering the main resistance.

Michael Walling was in the runs for Garstang over the weekend Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Lancaster’s reply then saw them dismissed for 112, also in the 35th over.

Opener Jamie Heywood top-scored with 30 and Qayyum contributed 22 further down the order but Mohammed Yusuf took 4-42 before Danny Gilbert (3-32) ended proceedings.

On Saturday, Kendal’s trip to the Riverside had seen them choose to bat first: a decision which looked to be a good one after they had reached 130-3.

However, the dismissal of Chalana De Silva triggered a spell which saw them lose their last seven wickets for only eight runs.

Darren Nightingale had made 41 and De Silva 51 but Yusuf had taken 3-50 before Gilbert (5-31) and Thomas Speake (2-1) finished off the innings.

Garstang had reached 86-2 in reply before four wickets fell for 18 runs as they slipped to 104-6.

Punit Bisht had made 34 and Michael Walling 30 before Mark Walling (23 not out) and Gilbert (25 not out) saw Garstang to 141-6.

The wins mean Garstang sit fifth in the table with 191 points, six behind fourth-placed Netherfield going into the final game of the season at Morecambe on Saturday.