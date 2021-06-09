Garstang CC get the better of Northern Premier Cricket League strugglers

Mark Walling’s players were comfortable six-wicket winners at the Riverside, with their visitors at the bottom of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Fleetwood chose to bat first and were all out for 198 with 11 balls remaining of their innings.

Their scorecard was a mixed one as cheap dismissals at the start and the end were accompanied by solid knocks elsewhere.

Michael Walling performed with bat and ball for Garstang at the weekend

Those cheap exits started at the top of the order with Charlie Clark (3) falling victim to Toby Lush, while fellow opener Jeremy Davies (5) was run out.

However, the remaining batsmen in the top order were able to contribute runs though none of them could go on and produce something more substantial.

Dyllan Matthews top-scored with 48, while Declan Clerkin (40), Tom Wilson (40) and Adam Sharrocks (37) also contributed.

All four fell to Michael Walling, who was to prove Garstang’s main man with the ball.

He ran through the lower order as well, dismissing James Gregson (0), Harry McAleer (1) and Wayne Clarke (4) on his way to recording figures of 7-49.

The remaining wicket to fall was that of Jack Wilkinson (0), sent back by Ian Walling.

Garstang’s batsmen then reached their target with seven overs in hand as they replied with 204-4.

Clerkin claimed a couple of wickets as he got the better of Michael Wellings (17) and Joseph Pearson (0) in ending with figures of 2-60.

Matthews (1-84) picked up the wicket of Michael Walling for 33, while Mark Walling (31) was dismissed by Wilkinson (1-19).

The crucial innings, however, came from Garstang’s Indian professional, Punit Bisht.

He struck an undefeated 95 and was accompanied by Matt Crowther (14) in helping his side to victory.