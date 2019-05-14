Garstang CC go down to Netherfield defeat

Garstang suffered back-to-back defeats in the Northern Premier League after going down by seven wickets against Netherfield on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first by their hosts, Garstang compiled 209-8 from their 50 overs.

However, Netherfield shrugged off the loss of two early wickets in reply with a 150-run stand proving decisive in their run chase.

Mark Winstanley (12) and Michael Walling (27) were both out as Garstang passed the 50 mark before skipper Mark Walling and Punit Bisht added a half-century stand.

That ended with the captain’s dismissal for 27, the first of three wickets for Joel Blain who also accounted for Bisht (54).

Michael Wellings struck a run-a-ball 30 not out, while a similarly brisk 15 not out from Travis Pieters gave Garstang something to bowl at.

They looked well in the game after reducing Netherfield to 38-2 in reply as Danny Gilbert sent back Josh Dixon (13) and Bevan Small (2).

Nevertheless, Ben Barrow and Bradley Earl teamed up and took away the game from the Garstang attack.

Earl struck eight boundaries and four sixes in an 88-ball knock of 91 which ended when he became Gilbert’s third victim.

Barrow continued on his way, finishing 86 not out as Netherfield reached 213-3 in the 48th over.

It was a similar story for the second and third XIs, both of whom were beaten.

The seconds went down by six wickets against Blackpool at the Riverside after batting first and making 162-8.

Skipper Allan Cook top-scored with 61 as Arran Lewin (3-44) and Jake Muncaster (3-30) did the damage.

Although Cook posted figures of 3-32, Blackpool earned victory by reaching 163-4 thanks mainly to Tomas King (60) and Ashley Moreau (46).

The thirds went down by eight wickets as they could only make 117-8 against Chorley, who replied with 119-2.