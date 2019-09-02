Garstang CC have it all to do to claim the title after Kendal loss

Garstang CC still have an outside chance of winning the Northern Premier Cricket League after the top two lost their penultimate matches.

While leaders Leyland were beaten by Fulwood and Broughton, second-placed Garstang lost by nine runs at second-bottom Kendal.

In a match reduced to 49 overs a side, Garstang saw their hosts to choose bat first and skittled them for 79.

It was a collapse of epic proportions from the home side, who had reached 54-1 before losing their last nine wickets for 25 runs.

Travis Pieters had already dismissed Tom Benn (17) before sending back Shane Hyland (19) to set up the collapse.

The damage was done by Ian Walling whose dismissal of James Price (14) set him on the way to figures of 7-17.

Ben Phillips (2), Saeed Bariwala (5), Ryan Shepherd (9), Saif Vohra (0), Chris Miller (6) and Toby Tyson (0) were his other victims.

Pieters took the remaining wicket, that of Terry Hunte (3), to end with 3-35 and Garstang seemingly in the box seat.

However, Tyson sent back Michael Walling (8) and Michael Wellings (7), while skipper Mark Walling (3) fell to Kuldeep Singh as Garstang were reduced to 26-3.

Miller then ripped through the middle order as he picked up the wickets of Punit Bisht (5), Dan Curwen (2) and Danny Gilbert (3) to leave Garstang 38-6.

Matthew Crowther (5) fell to Price eight runs later before Miller accounted for top scorer Naqib Rahman (15) to end with 4-23.

That saw Garstang 60-8 before Price ended proceedings by running out Ian Walling (9) and Rohan Parekh (2) and seeing them all out for 70.

It means Garstang are 13 points behind Leyland as they entertain St Annes, while Leyland host Longridge.

There was better news for the seconds and thirds as they saw off Fulwood and Broughton by eight wickets and Fleetwood by five wickets respectively.