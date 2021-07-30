Garstang CC keep themselves well placed in the Northern Premier Cricket League

Their players defeated Fulwood and Broughton by three wickets at the Riverside last Saturday.

While they are fourth, 40 points behind Blackpool they are only five adrift of second-placed Longridge should there be a twist to proceedings in the final seven games.

Fulwood and Broughton opted to bat first and compiled 192-5 at the end of their 50 overs.

Danny Gilbert helped Garstang to victory last weekend Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Mohammed Yusuf picked up three wickets for Garstang, who saw Abhay Negi’s undefeated 74 and Matthew Rosbottom’s 55 prove crucial in taking Fulwood and Broughton to their eventual total.

In reply, Garstang saw Michael Wellings (19), Tom Wells (17) and Matt Crowther (12) out after making starts.

However, Punit Bisht continued his run-packed season before eventually falling for 72 after a stand of 59 with Mark Walling.

Walling, however, was still there at the close as he was 31 not out and Danny Gilbert 10 not out, seeing them to 193-7 with 13 balls remaining.

The seconds were unable to make it a double as they lost by six runs against Longridge at Newsham.

Rob Hollinghurst (56) and Oliver Mullin (53) guided Longridge to 187-7 after they batted first.

Mark Winstanley hit 72 in reply but Nitin Limbani took 5-34 and Rory McDowell 3-43 as Garstang were 181 all out.