Garstang CC leave it late to see off Fleetwood CC

Garstang CC kept up the pressure on Northern League leaders Leyland with a dramatic victory against Fleetwood.

Mark Walling’s players claimed a two-run victory in dismissing their visitors off the final ball at the Riverside.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Garstang had the worst possible start with Michael Walling (0) LBW to Alex Ryder.

Michael Wellings and Mark Walling staged a recovery before both fell victim to Neels Bergh for 40 and 49 respectively.

In-form Punit Bisht was unable to continue his recent excellent form as he was LBW to Declan Clerkin for a single.

Dan Curwen and Matt Crowther then launched a recovery with the former making it to 44 before he fell victim to Toby Lush.

Crowther finished 39 not out and Ian Walling five not out as Garstang finished their 50 overs on 196-5.

In reply, Garstang struck early as Danny Gilbert removed both of Fleetwood’s openers, Rana Singh (7) and James Gregson (1).

Keegan Armstrong made 20 before he was dismissed by Travis Pieters (1-29) but it was Bergh who threatened to take the game away from Garstang.

He made a fourth half-century of the season, top-scoring with 74 before becoming Gilbert’s third wicket (3-46).

Lush added 34 but was sent back by Ian Walling (2-55), who also claimed the wicket of Clerkin (9).

Michael Walling (2-24) was also among the wickets, getting the better of Tom Wilson (5) and Alex Ryder (14).

With the game remaining in the balance, Zack Coutas (4) was run out, leaving the match in the hands of Fleetwood’s last wicket pair, skipper Mat Clark and James Amor.

They took the game down to the final ball, bowled by Bisht with every outcome possible.

Needing three to win from the final delivery, Amor (4) was stumped by Crowther, leaving Clark six not out and Fleetwood dismissed for 194.