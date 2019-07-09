Garstang CC maintain the pressure on league leaders

Garstang moved into second place in the Northern Premier Cricket League with a 102-run win at bottom club Barrow.

Having travelled to Cumbria, Garstang batted first and reached 272-6 from their 50 overs.

They saw openers Michael Walling (12) and Michael Wellings (16) dismissed by Greg Reynolds as they reached 43-2.

That was the platform for skipper Mark Walling and Punit Bisht to take the game away from the home side.

They put on 162 for the third wicket, taking the score to 205 before Mark Walling was out for 69.

Matt Crowther (3) followed quickly before Bisht was eventually out for 110 from 94 balls, having hit 15 boundaries and two sixes.

His dismissal was the third wicket to fall for only 13 runs with Garstang on 218-5.

However, Dan Curwen and Danny Gilbert rallied with a brisk stand of 51 with Curwen hitting 32 not out from 22 balls and Gilbert 20 from 12 balls.

Barrow’s reply saw them all out for 170 with three overs remaining.

The damage was done by Ian Walling, who returned figures of 6-54 from 17 overs.

Justin Pringle and Toby Mowat had put on 53 for the first wicket before the former was first to go, falling victim to Michael Walling (36).

Bisht accounted for Dineth Thimodya Hewathanthre (22) and Travis Pieters saw off Rhys Studt (15) and Daryl Wearing (11).

Ian Walling had earlier dismissed Mowat (21) as Barrow had reached 131-5 before taking the final five wickets to fall.

First to go was Patrick Allington (6), followed by Glen Kermode (10) and Greg Reynolds (30) to leave the home side 168-8.

The end came promptly after that with two wickets in as many balls with Sam Henderson and Gary Collins both dismissed for ducks.

It meant Garstang took 15 points, leaving them five points behind Leyland.