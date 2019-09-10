Garstang CC miss out as Leyland claim Northern Premier Cricket League title

Garstang CC fell short in their bid for the Northern Premier Cricket League title despite beating St Annes on the final day.

Mark Walling’s players won by eight wickets at the Riverside but Leyland’s victory against Longridge was enough for them to claim the title by 13 points.

Garstang did what they had to after dismissing St Annes for 92 when they chose to bat first.

It was Ian Walling and Travis Pieters who were the men responsible, taking nine of the wickets to fall between them.

Ian Walling was the first to enjoy success, seeing off Henry Higson (1) before picking up the wickets of Mohamed Nadeem (1), Amar Ullah (18), Richard Staines (1) and Matthew Yeadon (2) on his way to figures of 5-35.

Pieters accounted for top scorer Tom Higson (38), Alex Bradley (2), Thomas Bradley (3) and Lucas Miller (1) in claiming 4-30.

Saints’ skipper Nathan Armstrong was 23 not out but saw the innings ended when Paul Williams (0) fell to Danny Gilbert (1-26).

Although Garstang lost Michael Wellings (10) and Mark Walling (7) in reply, Michael Walling (36 not out) and Punit Bisht (28 not out) took them to victory on 96-2.

There were also wins for the seconds and thirds as they beat St Annes by eight wickets and Walton-le-Dale by 71 runs.