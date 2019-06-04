Garstang CC skipper leads by example in Chorley draw

Garstang CC earned a winning draw when they met Chorley in the Northern League last weekend.

After being asked to bat first by their visitors, Garstang made 196-8 before Chorley’s reply ended on 176-5.

Openers Michael Walling and Michael Wellings made 14 and 33 respectively before skipper Mark Walling and Punit Bisht provided the foundation of their innings.

The captain top-scored with 67 and Bisht added 65 before falling victim to Edwin Moulton and Gaurav Dhar respectively.

Dhar then ran through the middle and lower order to end with figures of 5-33, while Moulton claimed 2-60 and Keiran McCullagh 1-34.

In reply, Garstang were unable to take wickets at regular intervals with Chorley falling 21 runs short of victory.

Chamikara Edirisinghe top-scored with 41 not out with Moulton adding 38 and Wian van Zyl 29.

On Sunday, Garstang reached the last 16 of the LCF Club Knockout with an 88-run win over Walkden, setting up a home match with Northern on June 23.