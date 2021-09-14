Garstang CC skipper rues an inconsistent season in 2021

Garstang missed out on a Lancashire Cup spot for 2022 after finishing fifth in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Their 206-point haul saw them two points behind Longridge in fourth and only nine adrift of second-placed Lancaster.

The damage was done in the first half of the season as Walling’s players only lost one of their last 10 matches and saw a couple of potential wins fall foul of wet weather.

Garstang CC captain Mark Walling Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

“It’s been a bit up and down but we finished the season quite well,” the captain said.

“It’s disappointing not to finish in the top four and to miss out on the Lancashire Cup but I think we finished where we deserved to.

“I don’t think we were consistent enough in the first half of the season and we lost games that we could have drawn – or we drew games that we managed to win in previous seasons.

“We had games rained off against Chorley and Fleetwood, who were two of the bottom three teams, so they might have gone our way.

“We definitely played better in the second half of the season but we had thrown too many games away before that.”

If Garstang’s overall displays were inconsistent, one reliable performer was their Indian professional, Punit Bisht.

Although he didn’t play the full campaign, his second season with the club yielded 852 runs across all competitions at an average of more than 42.

That was almost 150 runs more than his nearest challenger in that department, Michael Walling.

The hope is that he will be back for a third season with the club in 2022.

“We’ve still got to get things completely agreed and over the line but he’s been fantastic,” the captain said.

“He’s so good around the club and he’s really enjoyed it this year.

“It’s not quite 100 per cent sorted but it looks like he’ll be coming back.”