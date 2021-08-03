Garstang CC suffer away day defeat against Netherfield

The firsts surrendered fourth place to Netherfield in the Northern Premier Cricket League after losing by three wickets in Cumbria on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Garstang were all out for 172 in the 48th over of their innings.

Though Punit Bisht hit 29 and Michael Wellings 25, the rest of the top order was a tale of single-figure dismissals.

Garstang's Ian Walling made 18 and took three wickets at the weekend Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

It was the lower order who took Garstang towards their eventual total, Toby Lush top-scoring with 31 and other good contributions coming from Mohammed Yusuf (28), Ian Walling (18) and Mark Winstanley (18).

Samuel Medhurst took 4-33 for a Netherfield side who replied with 173-7.

Walling claimed 3-40 and Yusuf 3-53 but skipper Ben Barrow (61) and Shirkant Mundhe (54) played pivotal knocks for the home side.

The match between the clubs’ second XIs at the Riverside brought a five-wicket win for Netherfield.

Garstang batted first and were limited to 139-6 from 45 overs despite 51 from Dan Curwen.

Daniel Bernet ended with 3-33 for Netherfield, whose reply saw them reach 141-5 with a little more than nine overs left.

Garstang’s Josh Woodhead took 3-38 but Bertie Medhurst (45) and skipper Daniel Gaunt (36) laid the foundation for victory.

Twenty-four hours later, Garstang hosted the regional area T20 finals day with Westhoughton and Northern making the trip.

The round robin format saw Garstang bottom of the three-team table on net run rate after all three sides posted a win and a defeat from their two games.

Garstang beat Northern by six runs, making 185-7 and limiting them to 179-8, but lost by six wickets to Westhoughton, who topped the group.