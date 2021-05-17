Garstang CC weather tough conditions for Netherfield victory

The weekend’s rain played havoc with the cricketing programme but Mark Walling’s players were able to take a win which moved them into sixth place in the early table.

Netherfield had opted to bat first at the Riverside, where they posted 146-7 from 46 overs.

Openers Ben Barrow and Josh Dixon made starts for the visitors, hitting 20 and 22 respectively before falling victim to Ashar Zaidi and Mohammed Yusuf.

Garstang CC's Michael Walling played a crucial innings

Shrikant Mundhe made 11 before he was run out, while Danny Gilbert picked up the wicket of Ritchie Forsyth (18).

Ian Walling claimed a couple of cheap dismissals with the wickets of Lewis Richardson (4) and Bradley Earl (0).

It was the duo of Finlay Richardson and James Bowman who were responsible for taking Netherfield to their eventual total.

Richardson top-scored with 34 and Bowman hit 31 before he was run out off the final ball of the Netherfield innings.

Ian Walling led the way for Garstang with figures of 2-45, while Yusuf took 1-6, Zaidi 1-26 and Gilbert 1-52.

Garstang’s reply saw them claim victory after posting 126-8 in 35 overs.

Mundhe picked up the first wicket to fall, dismissing Michael Wellings (12) before Mark Walling (1) quickly followed off the bowling of Matt Jackson.

Michael Walling and Zaidi put on a crucial partnership, which only ended when the latter was dismissed by Oli Wileman for 31.

It was Wileman who led the Netherfield victory charge as he also got the better of Dan Curwen (2) and Ian Walling (0).

Matt Crowther departed to Forsyth, also without scoring, before Wileman dismissed Yusuf (0) and Toby Lush (1).

However, it was Michael Walling who played the pivotal innings in taking Garstang to their target.

He carried his bat, finishing undefeated on 68, while Gilbert (four not out) was also there at the close as Garstang claimed 15 points.

Wileman’s efforts saw him finish with the figures of 5-20, while Jackson claimed 1-15, Forsyth 1-19 and Mundhe 1-45.

It’s a double-header this weekend with a home game against Chorley on Saturday, followed by an LCF Knockout tie with Prestwich, again at home, 24 hours later.