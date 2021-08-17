Garstang CC's difficult weekend in league and T20 competitions

Mark Walling’s players batted first at the Riverside, where they posted 255-5 from 45 overs.

All of the Garstang top order contributed with Punit Bisht’s 62 leading the way.

Mark Walling and Michael Walling both made 39 and Michael Wellings added 34.

Michael Wellings contributed with the bat for Garstang on Saturday and Sunday

Chasing a revised target of 273 from 50 overs in reply, St Annes finished on 120-7.

Danny Gilbert took 4-17 but Nathan Armstrong (60) and Alex Bradley (38 not out) provided the main resistance for St Annes.

It leaves Garstang fifth in the table with four games left, the first of which comes at bottom club Fleetwood on Saturday.

However, there was a comfortable win for the seconds as they prevailed by eight wickets in the reverse meeting at Vernon Road.

St Annes opted to bat first and, after being reduced to 74-7, rallied to post a score of 149 all out.

Having seen Ryan Birkman dismissed for 38, it was Yash Passi who top-scored with 40 while Kevin Reid (21) and Jack Todd (14 not out) added 37 for the final wicket.

Thomas Speake (5-54) and Allan Cook (4-35) dominated the bowling for Garstang, who replied with 150-2 in 23 overs.

Tom Wells made 43 but it was opener Mark Winstanley who guided them to victory with an undefeated 70.

Twenty-four hours later, Garstang narrowly missed out on a place in the Readers T20 finals day.

They finished third in group one, missing out on second place to Lancaster via net run rate despite beating them by 12 runs on Sunday.

Garstang batted first and concluded their 20 overs on 142-7, Wellings their top scorer with 47 from only 33 balls faced.

Lancaster’s reply ended with them on 130-7, and though both teams finished the group stage with six points, Lancaster’s net run rate of 0.63 saw them edge out Garstang (0.57).

The Sunday first XI lost by 169 runs against Thornton Cleveleys at the Riverside.

The visitors batted first and amassed 226-7, a score built around the contributions from openers Joshua Sackfield (82) and Kai Collinge (50).

Joseph Pearson took 4-33 for a Garstang side who only made 57 in reply, Robert Heath (14) their top scorer.