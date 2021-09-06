Garstang CC's fifth-placed finish for the 2021 Northern Premier Cricket League season

Mark Walling’s players were two-wicket winners at Woodhill Lane, a result which – combined with outcomes elsewhere – saw Morecambe finish second-bottom.

As for Garstang, they were comfortably clear of sixth-placed Kendal but finished only nine points adrift of second-placed Lancaster.

They claimed victory on Saturday after Morecambe chose to bat first and finished their overs on 130-9.

Ian Walling was among the wickets again on the final day Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Garstang could have been forgiven for thinking they would be chasing a much lower target after reducing the home team to 59-8.

Danny Gilbert picked up the wickets of Lewis Smith (9) and Rongsen Jonathan (0), while Thomas Speake accounted for Andy Bird (12) and Reuben Orr (1).

The main wicket taker was Ian Walling as he dismissed Kieran Moffat (12), Ryan Pearson (9), Luke Pearson (0) and Liam Moffat (0).

However, Morecambe’s ninth wicket pair of Stefan Dixon and Joel Derham launched a fightback as they more than doubled the Morecambe score.

Their partnership had reached 62 when Mohammed Yusuf dismissed Dixon for 36, while Derham finished 34 not out.

Ian Walling took 4-20, Speake 2-24, Gilbert 2-42 and Yusuf 1-15 for a Garstang side who edged to victory with a reply of 133-8.

Despite losing Michael Wellings (28) and Toby Lush (0), they looked well set after reaching 83-2.

That was when they lost five wickets for 24 runs, giving Morecambe hope of taking victory.

Michael Walling (20) was first to go, followed by Mark Walling (0), Paris Dogra (34), Dan Curwen (2) and Gilbert (3).

Matthew Crowther (8) was out with the score on 123 but Yusuf (18 not out) and Ian Walling (four not out) saw them across the line.

Garstang also won the reverse fixture by 62 runs at the Riverside, where they made 234-7 with Mark Winstanley (48) top-scoring.

Morecambe’s reply saw them dismissed for 172 as Josh Woodhead claimed figures of 7-39.

The Sunday first XI made it a hat-trick as they beat BAC/EE Preston by six wickets.

BAC/EE Preston were all out for 128 before Garstang replied with 129-4.