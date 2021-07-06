Garstang CC's up-and-down season continues with home defeat

Mark Walling’s players suffered a 41-run reverse on home soil against a Leyland side sitting in lower mid-table of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

In a game reduced to 42 overs a side as a result of Saturday’s wet weather, Garstang asked Leyland to bat first.

Ian Walling and Danny Gilbert were among the wickets early on, trapping Jacob Wright (11) and James Rounding (2) respectively.

Punit Bisht top-scored for Garstang in defeat Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Saliya Saman (12) also fell to Ian Walling, while Waris Khan picked up the wickets of Karl Cross (21) and Andrew Makinson (3).

Mohammed Yusuf was also at the double, dismissing Ian Critchley (9) and Joe Wallwork-Woods (3).

However, there was one batsman the Garstang attack couldn’t dismiss cheaply and he was to play the crucial knock.

Kurtis Watson accounted for almost half the Leyland total, hitting five sixes and two fours in his innings of 80 before eventually falling to Ian Walling.

That gave him figures of 3-40, while Khan took 2-19, Yusuf 2-27 and Gilbert 1-69.

The Garstang reply was also a story of one batsman who lacked any major support from his team-mates.

Saman sent back Michael Walling (1) and Yusuf (6), while Cross (1-26) trapped Tom Wells (5).

That brought together Punit Bisht and Mark Walling with the Indian batsman again dominating proceedings as he top-scored for Garstang with 69.

Mark Walling (14) was the only other batter in double figures before he fell to Michael Birchall (1-24).

Saman accounted for Bisht, as well as dismissing Ian Walling (8) and Dan Curwen (0) on his way to posting figures of 5-26.

Critchley also got in on the act, picking up the scalps of Matt Crowther (1) and Gilbert (8) as he finished with 2-18 from six overs.

Toby Lush (7) was also run out as Garstang were eventually all out for 125 in the 38th over.

It means Garstang sit fourth in the table, 16 points behind second-placed Longridge and five adrift of Netherfield in third with 10 games of the season remaining.

The first of those comes on Saturday when they meet the in-form leaders Blackpool (12.30pm).