Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies battle to Deeside victory

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team claimed a vital victory against Deeside Ramblers in their top-of-the-table Northern League clash.

They again started quickly as, after four minutes, a Di Metcalf break ended with Evie Turner’s shot well blocked by the keeper.

Two minutes later and Turner came close to wrestling the ball from the keeper before Garstang seemed to fade and Deeside gained a sustained ascendancy.

Garstang had to defend four penalty corners with keeper Sarah Skelton’s best display of the season seeing her make a stick save and Georgie Brumwell clearing off the line.

The forwards’ passing game was well below par but Garstang defended well as the match remained level at half-time.

Garstang again started the second half at pace with Metcalf and Grace McGarvey starting to dominate the centre.

They came close to scoring before the deadlock was broken as Turner left the defence trailing, drew the keeper and passed for Lucy Treaddell to smash the ball home.

Garstang established their dominance with McGarvey having her best game of the season.

Muirhead, Treaddell and Turner all came close to doubling the Garstang lead as the second half progressed.

Although they could not score again, they showed their character to win a crucial game and stay second with nine games remaining.