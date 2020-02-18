Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies hope for a final flourish

Garstang Hockey Club’s second and fourth teams were in cup semi-final action at the weekend.

The seconds met their Lancaster counterparts in the last four of the Lancashire Central Caley Cup, while the fourths played Brookfields in the Leishman Cup semi-final.

The game between Garstang and Lancaster was a match between the two sides placed sixth and eighth in the Premier Division.

Garstang were missing two key players but welcomed back Ellie Higham and Evie Parkinson.

An early long ball into the ‘D’ from Caitlin Ball just evaded Pippa Chapman for what would have been a great opening goal.

Garstang went after Lancaster and won their first penalty corner after nine minutes.

Chapman’s shot was received by Abbie Mason on the left post and she popped the ball across the keeper to give Garstang a 1-0 lead.

After 11 minutes, Lancaster won their only penalty corner.

Their shot went wide of keeper Maisie Rogers and towards the right post but Mason stepped in to stop and then clear the ball.

A few minutes later Lancaster got into the Garstang ‘D’ but Rogers cleared.

Garstang were now up to speed with Ball, Higham and Harriet Price breaking and entering the ‘D’ on a regular basis as Garstang held the ball in the Lancaster half for most of the rest of the game.

After 22 minutes, Price received a pass from Ball and the keeper just got her toe to the ball at full stretch.

Chapman did some excellent work, supported by Parkinson, but despite three penalty corners before half-time, Lancaster held out.

The second half started with an early raid by Mason with Chapman’s raised shot saved by the keeper.

Moments later, Higham’s shot across the keeper slid just past the outside of the post as Garstang piled the pressure on.

Garstang won a repeated penalty corner and Higham again came close to scoring before the Lancaster keeper made saves from multiple close-range shots.

In contrast, at the other end, Garstang keeper Rogers did not touch the ball in the half.

Garstang continued to press and Lancaster to gallantly defend with Chapman’s raised flick kept out by the keeper.

Nevertheless, time ran out and Garstang were delighted to make their third final in the last five years where old foes Pendle await them in the final.

Next up was the semi-final game featuring the Garstang and Brookfields teams.

Garstang had done really well to make that stage but faced a game where their five senior players were joined by nine aged 13-14.

They were up against a side of adults, top of the division above them, and had only lost one in 15 in the league.

Fortunately, Garstang had Eileen Danson available in goal after several months off through illness.

In the first half Garstang had to defend hard before Brookfields managed to score past Danson after 15 minutes.

The second half saw Brookfields score after only five minutesbefore adding another soon afterwards to lead 3-0.

The Garstang youngsters then went into overdrive against a tiring Brookfields.

Great passing and running led to three penalty corners for Garstang and they twice nearly scored.

After a series of trials in Wakefield and Preston, Garstang first XI captain Donna Richardson has been selected to represent the North of England over 35 ladies squad.

She will join the North team to play Scotland on April 18-19 in Glasgow and at the England Regional Competition in Nottingham on May 9-10.

She joins the 12 club juniors who have been selected for Lancashire and North teams this season.