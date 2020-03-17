Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies lift the league title

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies’ first XI won the North Division Two West title on Saturday after a dramatic final day.

They were victorious in their game against Oldham while Longridge, who had started the day top of the table, could only draw against Alderley Edge.

From the start of their game, it was obvious Garstang were the stronger and more technically competent team.

Oldham had priorities of their own in avoiding relegation and their sheer determination, coupled with an excellent keeper, made it a very nervy game for Garstang.

Grace McGarvey had shown her running power in the opening minute, slicing past three defenders.

Three minutes later, Minnie Rogers made a good break into the ‘D’ but was forced by a packed defence to bring the ball back out in order to feed Lyndsay Hayes.

The keeper blocked her shot and the follow-up effort from Di Metcalf before Rogers was sent one-on-one with the keeper.

She went down in front of goal and Rogers almost got the ball away from her, only for the defenders to arrive in time.

However, the deadlock was broken shortly afterwards when a clumsy tackle led to Garstang winning a penalty corner.

Metcalf’s first shot was blocked before she sent in another attempt which Rogers deflected home to make it 1-0.

McGarvey had a near miss before Garstang’s game came apart as nervy players tried to do too much on their own and Oldham found it easy to get free hits right up the pitch.

Garstang’s defenders also, uncharacteristically, started to spill the ball.

After 13 minutes, a heartened Oldham had a golden patch and won their first penalty corner.

The first was defended well by Garstang but, at the repeat, keeper Sarah Skelton was unsighted by a defender and a good strike went inside the post to make it 1-1.

Garstang’s captain Donna Richardson steadied the ship with a superb defensive display as she calmed the youngsters and fed pass after pass up the pitch with pinpoint accuracy.

After 17 minutes, she combined with Rogers to find Summer Muirhead, whose shot rebounded to safety off the keeper’s pads.

Metcalf was also denied by the pads before Oldham broke back up the pitch to win a penalty corner, only to shoot wide.

Two minutes later, Garstang won a penalty corner with Richardson’s shot not going to Hayes’ waiting stick for the deflection in.

Another penalty corner on the half-hour saw Richardson shoot wide but, on 32 minutes, they retook the lead.

Another corner saw the first shot saved but Metcalf got the ball from the grounded keeper in front of goal.

Confronted by two defenders, one either side of the keeper, Metcalf somehow lifted the ball high over the keeper and watched it sail into the goal to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Garstang dominated the second half from the start with Mel Gee and Evie Turner adding to the pressure.

An early penalty corner was sent well wide with a packed Oldham defence frustrating Garstang.

A well-timed smother from the keeper thwarted Rogers but, at the other end, Oldham went one-on-one with Skelton, who made an excellent smother and clearance.

A repeated penalty corner saw the keeper’s pads yet again to the rescue in denying Richardson.

Metcalf was unable to get another shot off but it mattered little as Garstang claimed victory and the title despite a nervy performance.

It means that, next season, they will play teams from the North East as well as the North West in the First Division.