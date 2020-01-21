Garstang Hockey Club’s seconds enjoy Lancaster victory

Garstang Hockey’s Club’s ladies’ second XI recorded their best win of the season with a 3-2 victory against Lancaster Nomads’ firsts.

A young Garstang side had gone into the game sitting sixth in the table and without two senior players against a Lancaster side leading the Lancashire Central Premier Division.

Nomads started hard, putting pressure on Garstang and winning a penalty corner inside two minutes.

Garstang cleared the danger and then launched their quality passing game, holding the ball well and putting pressure back on Nomads.

The game rapidly became an end-to-end battle of the Garstang’s youngsters’ quality against the experience and physicality of an all-adult Nomads side.

After 14 minutes, Evie Parkinson got a nasty smack in the face with a stick and had to go to hospital, leaving Garstang with no substitutes following the introduction of Alice Noble.

They fell behind when Nomads broke and Garstang keeper Maisie Rodgers raced forward to intercept a loose ball.

She collided with a Nomads forward and, with both on the ground, the ball was collected by a Nomads player who took it around the grounded keeper to score.

Despite Garstang protests, the umpire awarded the goal and Nomads pressed forward as they scented blood.

However, Garstang skipper Steph Roe caught them on the break before drawing the keeper and passing across for Noble to equalise.

Parity lasted four minutes, however, as Nomads scored again with an effort that gave Rodgers no chance and saw them lead 2-1 at half-time.

Garstang started the second half brightly with Roe and Caitlin Ball both coming close to scoring.

They eventually levelled after another Roe break saw her and Pip Chapman have multiple attempts from close in.

The ball was half-cleared but Chapman raced back, won the ball and scored with a reverse stick shot from distance to make it 2-2.

Both sides won penalty corners with Nomads going close to scoring again following a goalline melee.

The ball was knocked into the air and Rodgers made a great paddle clearance to the side.

Garstang gained a degree of ascendancy and kept the pressure on Nomads with good teamwork.

With a minute to go, Garstang pressed into the Nomad’s ‘D’ and, following a scramble, Ball lifted the ball over the keeper to give Garstang the lead.

Three seconds later, the final whistle went and Garstang could celebrate a notable success.