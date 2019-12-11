Garstang hockey teams celebrate after enjoying cup successes

Garstang Hockey Club’s second XI reached the final four of the Caley Cup thanks to a 4-0 win against Fylde’s fourths.

The team produced their best game of the season with the quality of their passing play and support of the player with the ball proving exemplary.

Fylde were a well organised and gutsy team who stood up well under the pressure engendered by Garstang’s quick, accurate movement of the ball.

Garstang keeper Maisie Rogers made an excellent smother from an early Fylde attack but saw her team-mates lead on 13 minutes.

Pip Chapman made a good break, and although the keeper saved her shot, she knocked the ball forward and Chapman placed a neat, raised flick into the goal.

Four minutes later, Ariana Lowery followed up another Chapman shot and threaded the ball into the goal from a narrow angle to make it 2-0.

After 25 minutes, Garstang won another penalty corner and Alice Noble came close to getting the ball home on the post.

Fylde cleared another penalty corner but, in the 32nd minute, Ellie Higham broke into the ‘D’ and to the line.

Though the Fylde keeper came to the post, Higham managed to get the ball past her and a defender to score.

Ariana Lowery, well poised on the far post, watched it go home.

A minute later, Chapman hammered a raised ball from the top of the ‘D’ to the left of the keeper to make it 4-0 at half-time.

For the first seven minutes of the second half, Garstang were again dominant in winning a penalty corner after three minutes and putting the keeper under huge pressure.

Fylde responded by forcing Rogers to make a fine block and her powerful kicks were needed to hold an encouraged opposition team at bay.

Garstang regained the ascendancy but saw Chapman and Lowery frustrated by the keeper as they sought to add to Garstang’s tally.

Higham, Caitlin Ball and Steph Roe all had shots of their own but the ball would just not fall in place for Garstang to score.

Twenty minutes in and Garstang won a repeated penalty corner which saw Lowery come close to a second goal on the post.

Garstang brought up Abby Mason from defence to add her weight of shot to the equation, but the half ended goalless with Garstang deserved winners and acknowledging Fylde’s brave defence.

The junior Leishman Cup saw Garstang’s fourths reach their first cup semi-final after playing their best game of the season against Clitheroe’s thirds.

Clitheroe had taken an early 1-0 lead and were dominant until Garstang worked their way back into the game in the second half.

With 10 minutes to go, they won a penalty corner and Tammy Moffatt scored her maiden goal with a powerful, well-placed effort.

That meant the game went to flicks with Garstang keeper Elaine Danson making some great saves to see the teams go to sudden death at 2-2.

Becky Anderson then scored to give the fourths victory.

In the Northern League, Garstang’s first XI drew 1-1 against Alderley Edge.