Garstang ladies claim Fylde victory thanks to second-half strikes

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies first team produced an excellent performance of fast, attacking hockey to defeat Fylde 2-0 on Saturday.

They started strongly, holding the ball and attacking at pace against a Fylde side who sought to soak up the pressure and try to catch Garstang with long balls on the counter.

Donna Richardson, Minnie Rogers and Di Metcalf had early attempts at goal but Garstang were nearly caught out when Fylde won a penalty corner.

However, Garstang defended well and again went close to scoring before the break with Rogers and Metcalf the players in question as the first half ended goalless.

Three minutes into the second half though and Garstang won a penalty corner, from which a well-planned move saw Metcalf’s shot deflected in by Lyndsay Hayes.

Fylde came close to equalising when a midfield error ended with keeper Sarah Skelton going to ground and the ball falling free near the line.

Just as it seemed that Fylde would score, Grace McGarvey swept in to clear and preserve Garstang’s lead.

Five minutes later, her efforts were rewarded when another penalty corner ended with Metcalf making it 2-0.

Both sides went close to scoring but two goals proved enough for Garstang to claim victory.

Also in action were the seconds, who won 2-1 against Lytham.

However, the thirds and fourths lost 7-1 and 4-0 respectively to Clitheroe.

There was better news for the men, who were 3-2 winners over a Lytham side that had beaten them 7-2 earlier in the season.