Garstang ladies defeat Didsbury Northern counterparts

Garstang Hockey Club’s first XI were 5-2 winners when they met Didsbury Northern’s seconds in the Northern League.

Didsbury’s lowly place in the table belied their ability as they had only conceded six goals in their first four matches.

The seventh came after only 28 seconds when Mel Gee and Summer Muirhead combined for Grace McGarvey to score.

Garstang skipper Donna Richardson saw a goal ruled out in favour of a second corner but she would not be denied and doubled their advantage.

Keeping the pressure on Didsbury, Garstang made it 3-0 as Richardson scored again after Rebecca Worthington’s shot was saved.

Didsbury got into their stride in the second quarter, pulling a goal back on 26 minutes to trail 3-1 at half-time.

The second half brought a much more even game as Didsbury started to pass more accurately, Garstang’s game deteriorated and tempers flared on both sides.

Both had a player green-carded but Garstang extended their lead on 26 minutes when Worthington collected a well-earned goal.

A minute later, however, Didsbury reduced their deficit back to two goals with their second of the game making it 4-2.

Garstang went after Didsbury, and on 34 minutes, they completed the scoring.

Holly Hunter made a great break and passed the ball across the keeper for McGarvey to score her second and Garstang’s fifth goal.