Garstang ladies’ league title bid goes down to the last game

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team enjoyed a fine weekend with key league and cup victories.

Saturday saw them beat Longridge 3-1 in a match featuring the Northern League’s top two sides.

The game started quickly with both sides pressing hard in attack and defence.

Garstang took the lead after five minutes when Maisie Rogers got past a charging keeper to open the scoring.

Longridge worked their way back into the game, showing their character, and levelled with a shot from the top of the ‘D’.

With the two teams level at half-time, Garstang had a prolonged period of dominance after the break.

Di Metcalf saw a reverse stick shot saved after four minutes but, a minute later, she passed the ball to Summer Muirhead who fired home to make it 2-1.

Garstang won a number of penalty corners, one of which led to another goal as Metcalf threaded the ball across to Georgie Brumwell to make it 3-1.

Donna Richardson had a strike well covered before Longridge showed their character and determination by coming back hard.

They won a repeated penalty corner and forced keeper Sarah Skelton into a couple of saves as Garstang defended well to claim victory.

It means that Garstang are one point behind Longridge with one game remaining against Oldham and Alderley Edge respectively.

The following day saw them reach the England Hockey Cup quarter-final with victory against Formby.

They progressed out of the regional stage for the first time thanks to a 2-1 win.

Garstang started with brisk attacks and quickly dominated the midfield.

A penalty corner saw an attempted deflection go awry before Evie Turner struck the keeper’s pads.

Formby’s defence also held out against Grace McGarvey’s reverse stick shot as the first half ended goalless.

Garstang went up a gear at the start of the second half, winning two penalty corners in the first four minutes.

After six minutes, Muirhead found Rogers, who turned and smashed the ball past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Formby levelled three minutes later but the winner came when Evie Turner fired home a powerful shot.

Victory means Garstang now travel to Sheffield University in the last eight.