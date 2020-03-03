Garstang ladies’ patience pays off with a late goal

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team were involved in a fractious game against Alderley Edge’s seconds.

The match pitted the teams sitting second and fifth in the Northern League against each other, having drawn 1-1 in the reverse fixture.

It quickly became obvious that Alderley Edge were very competitive and that the Garstang midfield would find it hard to secure their normal dominance.

Both sides won penalty corners inside the first 10 minutes before Minnie Rogers struck the keeper’s pads with Garstang’s first clear chance on goal.

On 17 minutes, Garstang won a second penalty corner but a well drilled Alderley Edge defence cleared the ball with aplomb.

Seven minutes later Garstang tested them hard at their third corner when a slick move saw Donna Richardson’s flick stopped in the air by a defender’s stick.

The corner was repeated but Garstang shot wide, and although they enjoyed the majority of possession, the defence was tested on a regular basis.

After 32 minutes, the ball was lifted on the back line of the Garstang ‘D’ and struck Richardson’s hand at close range.

Garstang protested that the rules dictated that this should be deemed dangerous play but the umpire ruled her hand was not on her stick.

After the protests had died down, Alderley Edge scored from the corner with a raised flick past keeper Sarah Skelton.

A minute later, Di Metcalf collected a green card as she expressed her frustration with the umpire constantly slowing down play by explaining his decision when giving Garstang free hits.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Garstang started the second half with intent and went after Alderley Edge for the rest of the game.

Wave after wave of attacks hit the Alderley Edge defensive wall, only to come up against a first-class keeper well supported by her backs.

After five minutes the first chance came when Metcalf’s raised flick prompted a good paddle save.

Summer Muirhead then found Rogers, who very nearly threaded the ball past the keeper only for the ball to go just wide.

Alderley Edge saw two players sent to the sidelines as Garstang won another penalty corner with Richardson and Metcalf both having shots saved.

Muirhead won another penalty corner but Garstang fluffed their opportunity with a bad attempt on goal.

Richardson had two attempts to score from another penalty corner before Mel Gee won another, only for Garstang to spurn the chance of getting a shot away.

Gee saw a shot go just wide before a repeated penalty corner almost led to an equaliser for Lyndsay Hayes.

Muirhead was then sent to the sidelines after a conversation with the umpires but Garstang’s persistence paid off on 32 minutes.

A seventh penalty corner saw Richardson’s shot knocked forward by the keeper but Metcalf pounced and threaded the ball home with a raised flick to make it 1-1.

Next week, in the penultimate game of the season, Garstang travel to Longridge in a key top-of-the-table clash.